"Among Us" is a sci-fi social deduction game by Innersloth that came out back in 2018. It languished in relative obscurity for a couple years before its popularity boomed in 2020. This was largely due to its presence on Twitch, the social components of its gameplay, and — perhaps most importantly — the fact that so many people were staying home. Some people even found it to be the best way to make a romantic connection (sorry, Tinder). The game's popularity has also led to the sudden appearance of various "Among Us" toys, charms, plushies, and various other themed products. The game hasn't inspired many electronic toys, however — until now.