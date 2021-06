Two men have been ordered to pay a combined fine of £15,000 after dropping a sofa from a building on top of a woman, leaving her “severely injured, permanently disfigured and impaired”, according to her lawyer.Barrie Law, 27, and Lee Morrison, 33, were at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, having already admitted to culpable and reckless conduct.The incident, which took place in December 2019, saw the pair trying to remove a sofa from Mr Law’s flat in Aberdeen and dropping it from the roof of Nailco Nail Bar. The court was told this method was chosen because they could not...