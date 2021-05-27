Cancel
Maricopa County, AZ

Rachel Maddow warns 2020 election audits a 'runaway train' without Biden DOJ intervention

By Daniel Chaitin, Washington Examiner
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSNBC host Rachel Maddow said the "most important" story in the entire world right now is a push by Republicans to conduct audits of the 2020 election around the country, making the case for why the Biden administration should get involved. The liberal political commentator, who, along with election officials,...

Arizona StateWashington Times

Arizona attorney general warns Biden DOJ to stay away from election audit

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich wants the federal government to back off the state’s ongoing audit of the 2020 election. In a letter Monday, Mr. Brnovich said U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s comments last week expressing concern about post-election audits were “troubling.”. “Your statements displayed an alarming disdain for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Rachel Maddow Demands Merrick Garland 'Clean Up' DOJ

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has said Attorney General Merrick Garland must make sure the Department of Justice (DOJ) is "cleaned up" following the four years of the Trump administration. Maddow said on her Tuesday show that the DOJ had been "corrupted" under former Attorney General William Barr, who was appointed...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Eric Holder urges DOJ to get 'aggressively involved' with Maricopa County audit

An Obama-era Justice Department chief is urging the Biden administration to crack down on the 2020 election audit in Maricopa County, Arizona. Former Attorney General Eric Holder offered strong words of condemnation on Monday for what he called a “fraudit" after MSNBC host Rachel Maddow brought up recent controversies related to voting rights and the GOP-led Arizona Senate's audit in the state's most populous county.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Emails show Trump White House wanted DOJ to pursue 2020 election challenges

Newly released emails indicate the Trump White House wanted the Justice Department to pursue 2020 election challenges and examine baseless claims related to Dominion Voting Systems and foreign entities flipping votes from former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden, despite Attorney General William Barr concluding he hadn’t unearthed voter fraud that would change the outcome.
Maricopa County, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

AG Garland warns of DOJ scrutiny for Arizona-style audits

AG Merrrick Garland said the Justice Department will scrutinize any such audits as Arizona’s to ensure they’re following federal laws. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland warned states that may be thinking about emulating Arizona’s self-styled election audit or enacting new voting restrictions based on dubious fraud claims that a newly beefed up civil rights division at the Department of Justice will have its eye on them.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Meadows Pushed DOJ to Probe Insane ‘Italygate’ Election Fraud Theory

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows pushed the Justice Department to investigate bogus claims of election fraud, including the bonkers theory that Italian military technology changed votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. That’s according to emails obtained by Congress and reviewed by The New York Times, which says that Meadows sent multiple requests to DOJ between December and January urging it to look at unsubstantiated election fraud claims. In emails recently shared with Congress, Meadows repeatedly hounded then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to investigate crackpot conspiracy theories, including the long-debunked “Italygate.” Other emails show Meadows promoting unverified claims of voter fraud in states like New Mexico and Georgia, repeating claims made by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. It's not the first report of Meadows getting involved in Trump's crusade. He previously appeared in Cobb County, Georgia, to oversee an election audit in December and took part in Trump's Jan. 2 intimidation call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Congress & CourtsWMI Central

Gosar blasts Justice Department on election audit

Rep. Paul Gosar’s outspoken support for the rioters who briefly occupied the US capitol building in a recent congressional hearing has reignited calls by some Democrats for a censure resolution. However, Gosar has in the meantime doubled down on his description of the rioters as “peaceful patriots” and the shooting...
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Republican election audit fever 'unsustainable' for U.S. democracy, experts warn

Republican-led efforts to re-examine last fall's vote are spreading as experts and election officials warn that the proliferation amounts to a grave threat to U.S. democracy. At the center of the push is Arizona, where the private company hired by the Republican-controlled state Senate continues its review of more than 2 million Maricopa County ballots, despite prior audits finding no evidence of fraud. With former President Donald Trump and others on the right following that count closely — despite it having no legal ability to overturn the result — GOP officials and voters have pushed for similar probes in at least five other states.
Missouri Stategopbriefingroom.com

Justice Dept.: Missouri governor can't void federal gun laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is warning Missouri officials that the state can’t ignore federal law, after the governor signed a bill last week that bans police from enforcing federal gun rules. In a letter sent Wednesday night and obtained by The Associated Press, Justice officials said the U.S....
POTUSWashington Post

How Democrats are hoping to unmask the latest Trump-DOJ scandal

It had long been expected that the Biden administration might be reluctant to launch a full fumigation of the epic corruption of the Trump years. The refrain that would justify this foot-dragging, many feared, would be the wretched notion that we must look forward, not back. Yet what we’ve seen...