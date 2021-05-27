Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EU privacy watchdog to investigate EU institutions' use of Amazon, Microsoft cloud services

By Foo Yun Chee
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8FPd_0aCzHh9O00

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU privacy watchdog EDPS opened on Thursday two investigations into EU institutions’ use of cloud computing services provided by Amazon and Microsoft, concerned about the transfer of Europeans’ personal data to the United States.

The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) said one of the investigations will focus on the use of Microsoft Office 365 by the European Commission.

The EU watchdog said EU bodies were relying more and more on cloud-based software and cloud infrastructure or platform services from large U.S. ICT providers which are subject to legislation that allows disproportionate surveillance activities by the U.S. authorities.

“Following the outcome of the reporting exercise by the EU institutions and bodies, we identified certain types of contracts that require particular attention and this is why we have decided to launch these two investigations,” EDPS head Wojciech Wiewiorowski said in a statement.

Market leader Amazon, Alphabet unit Google and Microsoft dominate the realm of data storage worldwide, fuelling concerns in Europe over the risk of surveillance by the United States.

Such worries prompted Europe’s highest court last year to toss out a transatlantic data transfer deal known as the Privacy Shield following a long-running dispute between Facebook and Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
151K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Cloud Services#Cloud Infrastructure#Eu Data#Data Protection#Edps#Europeans#Microsoft Office#The European Commission#Alphabet#Austrian#Privacy Shield#Eu Institutions#Eu Bodies#Cloud Computing Services#Data Transfer#Data Storage#Personal Data#Computing#Legislation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Data Privacy
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
Related
Economy104.1 WIKY

More safeguards in revamped EU data transfer tools, EU justice chief says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission will on Friday adopt revamped data transfer tools with more legal and privacy safeguards to allow companies to transfer Europeans’ data securely around the world, the EU executive’s justice chief said on Wednesday. Standard contractual clauses (SCCs) came under the spotlight after Europe’s highest...
Businessjack1065.com

European consumer group joins EU antitrust case against Apple

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) lobby group on Wednesday backed the European Union’s antitrust case against Apple which alleges it distorts competition in the music streaming market. The European Commission filed its first antitrust charges against Apple in April following an initial complaint by the iPhone maker’s...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Lithuania to launch EU Digital COVID Certificate on June 7

Riga [Lithuania], June 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The European Union (EU)'s Digital COVID Certificate will become available in Lithuania as of Monday, a health official said at a news conference Wednesday. Deputy Health Minister Zivile Simonaityte told reporters that Lithuania's Center of Registers planned to start issuing the certificate via the national...
Small Businessworldcapitaltimes.com

EU and UK reach agreement in principle on fishing opportunities for the remainder of 2021

On 1 June, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and European Commission published a new study on the state of play in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies in the European Union: “Artificial intelligence, blockchain and the future of Europe: How disruptive technologies create opportunities for a green and digital economy.” The study was produced by the EIB’s Innovation Finance Advisory team in close collaboration with DG CONNECT under the InnovFin programme – a joint EIB and European Commission initiative to support Europe’s innovators.
Aerospace & Defensesandiegouniontribune.com

EU agency beefs up stance against using Belarusian airspace

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency on Wednesday beefed up its stance on the use of Belarusian airspace, calling on member countries’ authorities to formally bar their airlines from flying over the country. EASA, based in Cologne, Germany, had issued a “safety information bulletin” advising operators to avoid the airspace...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yandex, VTB and partners team up to produce servers in Russia

Russian internet group Yandex (YNDX.O) on Thursday signed an agreement with state-owned VTB Bank (VTBR.MM) and other partners to produce servers in an effort to tap into Russia's growing market for server hardware, the company said. Often described as Russia's Google, Yandex offers a raft of services, from advertising and...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

EU executive has "fundamental concerns" about new Danish migration law

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive said on Thursday it had “fundamental concerns” about a new Danish law allowing the deportation of asylum seekers to countries outside of Europe. “External processing of asylum claims raises fundamental questions about both the access to asylum procedures and effective access to protection,”...
TrafficRailway Gazette

Russian-built 1 435 mm gauge wagons approved for EU use

EUROPE: United Wagon Co has obtained type approval from the EU Agency for Railways for two types of container wagon, which it says is the ‘first time in modern history’ that Russian-built wagons will operate on 1 435 mm gauge lines in Europe. Unlimited access to online news coverage from:
Worldbitcoin.com

European Union to Release Digital Wallet for Payments Next Year

The European Union (EU) will launch a digital wallet allowing citizens of any country in the bloc to make payments and access services provided by each state, also allowing for the storage of digital ID information. The wallet, which will reportedly be launched next year, could be tied in with the digital euro project, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) proposal that the ECB is still working on.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

ANALYSIS-Global funds feel the heat over Belarus 'blood' bonds

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - When Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko intensified his crackdown on protesters in February, activists turned their attention to one of the country’s sources of funds: international bond markets. Hashtag #BelarusBloodBonds - which had first emerged around the country’s disputed 2020 elections - gathered steam again on...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

EU says U.S. within its rights to sanction Bulgarians

The United States is within its rights to impose sanctions on three Bulgarians and 64 companies linked to them over alleged corruption, the European Union said on Thursday, saying it would not impose countermeasures. The response is in contrast to EU protests to Washington over U.S. sanctions affecting EU business...
Politicstheregister.com

European Parliament's data adequacy objection: Doubts cast on UK's commitment to data protection

Comment Almost two weeks ago, the European Parliament took the step of objecting to the Commission decisions to grant the UK data adequacy. Far from being a reactionary move against a former member state, the Parliament's resolution highlights flaws in the UK's data protection regime, which will have serious consequences for citizens' rights and could lead to legal uncertainty for businesses in future.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's Hainan province issues warning on illegal crypto activity - media

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Financial regulators in China’s southern Hainan province have cautioned investors against illegal fundraising schemes involving cryptocurrency and blockchain, local media reported on Thursday, as China steps up a cryptocurrency crackdown. A group of regulators in the island province, including the local financial supervision bureau and a local...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Chinese watchdog warns sharing sector on pricing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s anti-trust regulator, which has engaged in a sweeping clampdown on the country’s so-called platform economy, on Thursday warned eight companies in the sharing sector to make their pricing policies more transparent. A statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation said it had summoned officials from...
Businessrock947.com

EU tech rules should only target dominant companies, EU lawmaker says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Draft rules aimed at reining in the power of Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc unit Google, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc should only target these U.S. tech giants, a leading EU lawmaker said, signalling a tougher stand than EU antitrust regulators. Proposed by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager...
EconomyShareCast

EU ready to unveil digital wallet to access services across the bloc

Thierry Breton, Brussels's lead person for digital policy, has said the bloc is ready to unveil its new digital wallet that will grant EU citizens access to a range of private and public services across the bloc. According to Breton, the digital wallet will give EU citizens ‘the key to...
Technology740thefan.com

EU to step up digital push with digital identity wallet

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission will on Thursday announce plans for a digital identity wallet to allow Europeans to access public and private services, prompted in part by the COVID-19 pandemic which has seen a massive surge in online services. The move also seeks to counter the growing popularity...
PoliticsNews Slashdot

Europe To US: Pass New Laws If You Want a Data-Transfer Deal

The United States must pass new legislation to limit how its national security agencies access Europeans' data if Washington and Brussels are to hammer out a new deal on transferring people's digital information across the Atlantic, according to European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova. From a report: Speaking at POLITICO's AI summit on Monday, the Czech politician said the U.S. needed to create legally binding laws to provide European Union citizens' the ability to challenge bulk data collection by federal authorities in U.S. courts. The goal, she said, would be "to have legally binding rules, or rule, on the U.S. side guaranteeing this. It's of course the best and the strongest way to do that," said Jourova when asked if the Commission would accept a presidential executive order or would require new U.S. legislation to provide EU citizens with the power to sue over how U.S. national security agencies collected and used their data.