Romney receives JFK 'Profile in Courage' award

By Kaelan Deese, Washington Examiner
denvergazette.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleSen. Mitt Romney delivered a speech critiquing the political divide while accepting the John F. Kennedy Library's "Profile in Courage" award Wednesday evening. The Utah Republican accepted the award and delivered his speech in a virtual forum, saying many members of the public have been let down by those "who've chosen the easy way, playing to the crowd, itching the ears of the resentful with conspiracies and accusations."

