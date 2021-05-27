Romney receives JFK 'Profile in Courage' award
Sen. Mitt Romney delivered a speech critiquing the political divide while accepting the John F. Kennedy Library's "Profile in Courage" award Wednesday evening. The Utah Republican accepted the award and delivered his speech in a virtual forum, saying many members of the public have been let down by those "who've chosen the easy way, playing to the crowd, itching the ears of the resentful with conspiracies and accusations."denvergazette.com
Comments / 0