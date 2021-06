Another Reprieve for the People of Arizona; Republicans fail to pass their Budget Tax Cut for the Rich in the State House. The People of Arizona can breathe a sigh of relief. In their latest attempt to ram through their payday for the rich in the State House of Representatives, Republican leadership, after loading the budget bill with reactionary measures (like taking away mask-wearing mandates in schools and making it illegal for instructors to teach controversial topics like the truth of American History) and token spending cuts (election misinformation guru Jake Hoffman introduced a failed measure to reduce the increase in unemployment benefits,) failed to find enough of their own party to pass the regressive tax cut measures through that chamber.