Texarkana, AR

TYLER DAVIS

Texarkana Gazette
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler J. Davis, age 32 of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his home. Tyler was born February 2, 1989 in Texarkana, Texas. He was a carpenter and a talented craftsman. He enjoyed spending time on the Cossatot River with his family, growing up swimming, fishing and floating the river. Tyler was preceded in death by his grandfather Curtis Akin, his aunt Kim Akin, and his cousins Hunter and Paislee Suggitt. Tyler is survived by his mother, Samantha Davis, three brothers, Josh Davis and his wife Courtney, Justin Davis and Dylan Davis and his wife Kendal, his grandparents, Jeff and Paula Jackson, one niece Brinley, two nephews, Garrett and Whitten, his aunt, Tab Kopech and her husband Michael, cousins, Kaysi and Michael Kopech, Zack Akin, Anthony Liles, Cash, Cruz, River; his father, Jeff Davis, and numerous relatives, and close friends. A Memorial service for Tyler will be 4:00 P.M. Saturday, May 30, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Todd Hervey officiating. Register [email protected] www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

www.texarkanagazette.com
