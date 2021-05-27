Former daughter-in-law of Trump Organization CFO says attorney provided 'additional' documents to investigators
The former daughter-in-law of Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg said her attorney provided "additional" documents to investigators. This comes after multiple reports on Tuesday that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. convened a grand jury to consider evidence in the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's business dealings. The panel will sit for three days a week for the next six months to consider matters outside of the Trump inquiry.denvergazette.com