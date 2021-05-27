Former daughter-in-law of Trump Organization CFO says attorney provided 'additional' documents to investigators

A power of attorney is a legal document that grants a person the power to act or make decisions on behalf of the person who created the power of attorney. The person selected to make the decision is called the “agent” or “de facto agent”, and the person who creates and signs the power of attorney is called the “principal.” The power of attorney can be broad, granting the ability to make all decisions on behalf of the client, or it can be very narrow, limited to one type of decision, such as health care.