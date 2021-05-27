The big show: The second mayoral debate will be in-person — but how to watch both hours?

Folding to pressure from this page and the candidates themselves, mayoral debate sponsor WABC, channel 7, scrapped plans for a Zoom debate on June 2. The contenders will face off in person in the TV station’s studios.

That wasn’t so hard, was it?

It’ll be a two-hour affair. In case that seems long to you, realize it works out to a fairly measly 15 minutes per candidate, assuming equal time for each member of the field and no shenanigans. That gets skimpier still given Channel 7′s plans to air only the first hour on real TV. The second half will be streamed for free on its website, giving redheaded-stepchild treatment to critical questions about policing or education or housing or small business survival or who knows what else.

After we raised a stink about such stream-splitting plans years ago, Councilman Joe Borelli wrote and the Council unanimously passed a very good piece of legislation to require all Campaign Finance Board-sponsored debates to be simulcast in full on the city’s own public TV station. Yes, there is one, and yes, you get it: On cable, channel 24 (Spectrum or Altice) or 24 (Fios) or 81 (RCN), or over-the-air on Channel 25.2 (punch in 25 on the remote, then go up one). Gather the family on the couch, without the need to go from television to computer or phone.

As COVID wanes, crime is rising, hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers remain unemployed and budget gaps loom. What the city cannot afford is a Democratic primary in which fewer than 700,000 voters show up as in 2017, or 330,000 people as in 2009, or 477,000 as in 2005. There are 3.76 million registered Democrats here.

The winner of this June 22 primary (with early voting beginning 10 days prior and voting from home a tempting option ) is almost sure to be the next mayor. Pay attention and turn out. If you’ve never registered to vote before, do so: The deadline is tomorrow , and it’s easy .