Early in the fantasy season, relievers will be moved a lot. Managers trying to capitalize off early-season volatility leaves room to seize hidden value that might not have been seen before. It’s tough evaluating relievers early in a season, as it’s all small sample sizes, and one bad outing can throw off the way we see a pitcher. With that said, there are five relievers worthy of a deeper look and being rostered on your fantasy team, especially if you aren’t counting saves in your league. If you need some ratio help and don’t mind speculating on holds, let alone saves, these guys might be for you.