Crews scrimmage, beat Wayland-Weston at Cochituate

The Bromfield Acton-Boxborough rowing team traveled to its first away matchup this year, besting longtime local rivals Wayland-Weston at a scrimmage on Lake Cochituate on Sunday, May 23. Official times were not released and spectators were not allowed, but the girls single and first varsity 8 and the boys first and second varsity 8 all won by two or three boat lengths—or “open water,” as they say to be polite in Great Britain—reported program director and girls head varsity coach Holly Hatton. The girls second varsity 8 appeared to have lost in a squeaker. “They were really moving in their sprint but came up short,” Hatton said.