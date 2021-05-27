Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayland, MA

Crews scrimmage, beat Wayland-Weston at Cochituate

By Opinion
harvardpress.com
 13 days ago

The Bromfield Acton-Boxborough rowing team traveled to its first away matchup this year, besting longtime local rivals Wayland-Weston at a scrimmage on Lake Cochituate on Sunday, May 23. Official times were not released and spectators were not allowed, but the girls single and first varsity 8 and the boys first and second varsity 8 all won by two or three boat lengths—or “open water,” as they say to be polite in Great Britain—reported program director and girls head varsity coach Holly Hatton. The girls second varsity 8 appeared to have lost in a squeaker. “They were really moving in their sprint but came up short,” Hatton said.

harvardpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
Florida State
City
Florida, MA
City
Acton, MA
Wayland, MA
Sports
City
Wayland, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Maxwell
Person
Ryan Crowley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Water#Road Trip#Lake Cochituate#Crews#Rowing#Spectators#Boat#Races#Coxswain Lucas Villasenor#Athletes#Coxswain Audrey Maxwell#Sarasota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
News Break
Sports
Related
Massachusetts Statewaylandstudentpress.com

ICYMI: Week of May 10 – Massachusetts relaxation of mask mandate, senior assassin and fall II sports season recap

In the weekly series, “In Case You Missed It,” News Editor Tess Alongi summarizes stories from the past week with links to the corresponding WSPN article. Staff reporters Michael Nechipurenko and Aditya Weling spoke to Wayland High School teachers and students about their thoughts on the relaxation of the state mask mandate in Massachusetts. Nechipurenko and Weling also talked to Wayland High School seniors about their spring events and what has changed due to COVID-19.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Massachusetts Reopening Is Great News For Boston College Athletics

On Monday, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker announced that the commonwealth will officially fully reopen on May 29th. This news comes on the heals of President Joe Biden announced that he would drop the mask requirement for vaccinated individuals. After Baker made the announcement, local Boston sports teams also began to...
Acton, MAharvardpress.com

BA-B back on Bare Hill Pond for scrimmage with Boston Latin

Bromfield Acton-Boxborough rowers bested Boston Latin in a scrimmage on Sunday, May 9, at home on Bare Hill Pond. The race was the team’s first time competing together since the fall of 2019. Each boat pulled for 1,000 meters twice. The boys and girls first varsity 8s beat Latin in both of their heats, as did the boys second and third 8s and the girls second 8; the girls 4 split their contests. “It was a great start to the season, and I want to thank Boston Latin for coming out to race at a time when traveling with a team can be difficult,” said head boys varsity coach Brian DeDominici.
Wayland, MAwaylandstudentpress.com

Athlete of the Month: Nick Dresens

WHS senior Nick Dresens, a three-year varsity football player, has established himself as one of the best players for the Wayland Warriors, as well as in the entirety of the DCL. After his graduation later in May, Dresens will continue his football career at Tufts University. Dresens began playing football...
Middlesex County, MAbceagles.com

Men's Track Heads to Raleigh for 2021 ACC Championship

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College men's track & field team will compete at the 2021 ACC Outdoor Championship, from May 13-15, at the Paul Derr Track Facility on the campus of N.C. State. No spectators will be admitted to this year's ACC Championship due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions,...
Wayland, MAwaylandstudentpress.com

Infographic: Lunch at Wayland High School

With all students coming together into the school, students with licenses are often going out with friends to eat instead of being cramped in the field house or commons. Below are the most common places for students to go during their lunch periods in 2021. WSPN surveyed 141 students.