Love Island 2021 is just weeks away, and there are now another two guys who are thought to be ready to go as Islanders this year. Model Jay Munro and fitness instructor Ellis Iyayi are rumoured to be among those jetting off to Mallorca very soon before the show starts at the end of June. The crew are flying there any day now for initial filming to begin and Laura Whitmore has been spotted doing filming in the UK for teaser videos and trailers.