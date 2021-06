Rewind the clock to one year ago and we knew what the Xbox Series X looked like, but we didn’t know exactly when it’d be released, nor did we know how much it would cost. And it’s easy to forget now, but other than a sneaky tease in the backdrop of a Phil Spencer interview, Microsoft refused to even acknowledge the existence of the Series S until September! It’s been a heck of a year for Microsoft, with a strong next-gen console launch fueling record profits for its gaming division. While the wait for the big exclusive games continues at an agonizingly slow pace, Microsoft made an industry-shattering acquisition by bringing Bethesda into its fold. So while we look ahead to what Xbox’s many internal studios are working on, and the future of Xbox hardware and services, let’s look back at the wild year Microsoft has had.