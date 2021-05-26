Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Australia's South China Sea Challenges

By Malcolm Cook
lowyinstitute.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina will not agree to a South China Sea Code of Conduct (COC) that is consistent with the 2016 South China Sea arbitral tribunal ruling, and therefore any COC which China agrees with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will harm Australia’s interests. But a lack of Australian support for such a Code would aggravate relations with Southeast Asian states and ASEAN, and with China.

www.lowyinstitute.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Suga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China Sea#East China Sea#Pacific Islands#International Waters#Territorial Seas#Asean#Australian#Fonops#Chinese#Unclos#Royal Australian Navy#China Coast Guard#Campbell#Labor#Defense#Reed Bank#Coc#Scarborough Shoal#Doc#National Security Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
International Trade
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Malaysia
Country
Japan
Country
Philippines
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Related
Politicsbostonstar.com

China's support for Myanmar's military govt grows

Chiang Mai, [Thailand], June 12 (ANI): Even as many nations, including the United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions on Myanmar's military junta following the February 1 coup, China has declared its support for Senior General Min Aung Hlaing-led government. The Great Game proxy theatre in post-coup Myanmar...
ChinaPhayul

Japan, Australia raises concern over China’s human rights record

DHARAMSHALA, June 11: Japan and Australia on Wednesday raised “serious concerns” over reports of human rights violation of Uyghur and other Muslim minority communities in East Turkestan (Ch: Xinjiang) in a joint statement. Similar calls of concerns have grown over the past year from Western nations including US, Britain, Canada, to investigate if the ongoing abuses amount to ‘genocide’.
Chinacctv.com

Dialogue, self-restraint consensus approach to South China Sea issue: Chinese FM

CHONGQING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that the countries involved in the South China Sea issue have agreed on continuing to resolve disputes through dialogue and consultation, exercising self-restraint and avoiding additional unilateral action. Wang made the remarks in an...
ChinaCouncil on Foreign Relations

The Digital Silk Road and China’s Technology Influence in Southeast Asia

Dai Mochinaga is a senior researcher at the Keio Research Institute at SFC. China has expanded its influence over Southeast Asia's technological development through its Digital Silk Road (DSR) initiative, a newer part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This paper shows that China utilizes the DSR in Southeast Asia for several reasons. First, the DSR helps implement Beijing's cyberspace principles and norms in other countries. Second, it promotes Chinese investment in certain industries in Southeast Asia, and helps convince other countries to use technology standards common to Chinese firms. Finally, Beijing exerts its influence over Southeast Asia, via the DSR, to help promote its models for data privacy and security on the internet. Despite efforts via the DSR and other avenues to exert influence over Southeast Asian cyberspace, China has not been fully successful in its aims in the region, in part due to local resistance, and in part because Japan, the United States and other actors have responded to Beijing’s efforts with their own proposals for cyberspace, conceived as part of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy.
Educationtop1000funds.com

Kotkin on China’s education and human capital challenge

Perhaps the biggest threat to Chinese growth is the lack of education and skills of its people, said Stephen Kotkin, Professor in History and International Affairs at Princeton University speaking at FIS Digital 2021. In a presentation on investor risk and opportunity in China he argued that unless China can improve its education system, the country will remain in the middle-income trap. Kotkin questioned whether investors might seek growth in Asia outside of China.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

China tests ‘carrier killer’ missiles after threatening US over Taiwan

On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Force tested their ability to rapidly deploy Dongfeng DF-26 missiles, known as “carrier killers,” after threatening the U.S. with a “head-on strike” if it interferes with Taiwan. The Chinese state-run Global Times media outlet reported the drills were carried out around...
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Japan, After Warning From China, Backtracks on Taiwan 'Country' Remarks

Japan has reiterated its official position as backing Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan after Beijing was angered by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga making a passing reference to the island as a country. On Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference that "Japan's position is to maintain working...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

China, ASEAN Agree to Avoid Provocations in South China Sea

(Reuters) - Foreign ministers of Southeast Asia and China agreed during a meeting to exercise restraint in the South China Sea and avoid actions that could escalate tensions, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said on Tuesday. The ASEAN statement referred to a meeting on Monday in China of...
Economybruegel.org

Challenges and growth of China’s private sector

Since 2010, the landscape of China’s largest companies has shifted away from the dominance of state-owned enterprises towards a more diverse and complex landscape with an increasing number of mixed-ownership enterprises and non-public enterprises. This evolution, however, has been far from linear with Chinese private companies facing several challenges. In...
PoliticsArkansas Online

Pacific allies balk at China sea claims

TOKYO -- Japan and Australia on Wednesday shared concern about China's increasingly assertive actions in regional seas and expressed strong objections to "coercive or destabilizing" behavior. Foreign and defense ministers from the two countries agreed in the online talks to strengthen their security ties as China presses its claims to...
Chinajohnmenadue.com

China Panic: Australia’s alternative to paranoia and pandering by David Brophy

This is a truly excellent account of the “panic” surrounding Australia-China relations over the last few years, especially since 2017. It is well-researched, analytical, nuanced and very well written in a highly accessible style that is both scholarly and colloquial. One of the book’s strong features is a whole chapter covering the role China assumes in Australia’s universities and one each confronting two extremely controversial matters dogging bilateral relations over the last few years, namely Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
TechnologyLucianne.com

Google Pushes Chinese Propaganda About South China Sea – with Wikipedia’s Help

A discussion at the Wikipedia Reddit community yesterday noted that Google searches asking if China owns the disputed South China Sea prominently featured a result from the online encyclopedia parroting the Chinese government position that it “enjoys indisputable sovereignty” over the sea. Reddit users noted the line appeared to be taken from a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement quoted in the article, a fact not included in the Google snippet. The line was removed after the Reddit discussion brought it to attention.