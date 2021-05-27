Disney’s Samuel E. Wright Honored in Lights on Broadway

Peter Pan and Walt Disney Studios go way back. In 1935, Walt Disney himself expressed interest in adapting the original play by J.M. Barrie. Disney expressed that he watched the play in 1913 when he was a child and became obsessed with the characters and story ever since. The plan initially was to begin production on the film after the premiere of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. But due to the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the US military took control of the studio and the little dream project was shelved so that the animators could focus on training and war propaganda films. The film would eventually be picked up again, finished, and released to the world in February 5th, 1953. In 2022, Disney is going to take us back to Neverland again with a live-action retelling of the famous story in, Peter Pan & Wendy. Lost Children young (and young at heart) are sure to be curious about how Disney plans to return to these characters, here's the info we have so far to tide us over until then.