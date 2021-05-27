Cancel
Disney’s Samuel E. Wright Honored in Lights on Broadway

By TMZ
 7 days ago

The man who voiced Sebastian in “The Little Mermaid” got what he always wanted after his passing — a Broadway tribute. Samuel E. Wright’s daughter Dee tells TMZ … her father’s death has been very emotional for the family, but they’re also overjoyed that one of his wishes came true.

Samuel E. Wright
