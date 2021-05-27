From France: Milan targeting signing of two promising forwards from Ligue 2 club
AC Milan are targeting two forwards from Toulouse ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report. FranceFootball are reporting that Amine Adli has attracted the Rossoneri’s attention after a superb season with Toulouse in which – at 21 years of age – he scores 8 goals and added 6 assists in 33 league games. The attacking midfielder, who can also play as a winger, is one of the most coveted players during this offseason and he ‘strongly appeals to AC Milan’ who are looking to snap up players with high potential.sempremilan.com