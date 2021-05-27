GdS: Maldini puts an end to the Donnarumma saga with fitting and elegant words
AC Milan have decided to bid farewell to Gianluigi Donnarumma and director Paolo Maldini announced the decision in typically classy fashion. La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews) writes this morning how Maldini will have wanted a different ending, but in the end he was unable to influence the decision of Donnarumma who only had money on his mind. Gigio did not keep up with expectations, overwhelmed by his own delusions of wealth and spurning the chance to become a real club legend due to his exploits and those of his agents.sempremilan.com