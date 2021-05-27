GdS: Maldini puts an end to the Donnarumma saga with fitting and elegant words

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini has basically already decided upon the first move he will make if top four is secured, according to a report. According to what has been confirmed by il Corriere dello Sport (via MilanLive), one of Maldini’s very first moves will be to buy Fikayo Tomori permanently from Chelsea for €28m. A discount is difficult so the Rossoneri will have to pay the full price agreed with the Blues, but it must be remembered how the English defender immediately integrated well at Milanello and has been fantastic since arriving.