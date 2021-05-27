Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

GdS: Maldini puts an end to the Donnarumma saga with fitting and elegant words

By Oliver Fisher
sempremilan.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan have decided to bid farewell to Gianluigi Donnarumma and director Paolo Maldini announced the decision in typically classy fashion. La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews) writes this morning how Maldini will have wanted a different ending, but in the end he was unable to influence the decision of Donnarumma who only had money on his mind. Gigio did not keep up with expectations, overwhelmed by his own delusions of wealth and spurning the chance to become a real club legend due to his exploits and those of his agents.

sempremilan.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Paolo Maldini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gds#Ac Milan#Ac Milan#Gds#Milannews#Director Paolo Maldini#Gds#Typically Classy Fashion#La Gazzetta#Farewell#Goodbye#Respect#Time#Wish#Wealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
A.C. Milan
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Milan to sign €28m Chelsea man with top four finish – Maldini believes in his potential

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini has basically already decided upon the first move he will make if top four is secured, according to a report. According to what has been confirmed by il Corriere dello Sport (via MilanLive), one of Maldini’s very first moves will be to buy Fikayo Tomori permanently from Chelsea for €28m. A discount is difficult so the Rossoneri will have to pay the full price agreed with the Blues, but it must be remembered how the English defender immediately integrated well at Milanello and has been fantastic since arriving.
Premier Leaguesempremilan.com

CM: Milan not worried about €50m man despite PSG interest – Maldini’s plans outlined

AC Milan fully intend to have Ismael Bennacer as a central part of their future plans, according to a report, with his release clause no longer a worry. Bennacer showed exactly what he is capable of during the game against Juventus as he controlled the tempo of the midfield perfectly, knowing when to speed up the build-up play, when to press on the accelerator during counter-attacks and also crucially when to slow the proceedings a bit with ball retention.
Soccersempremilan.com

From Spain: Maldini has Real Madrid outcast on list of summer striker targets

Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz is a name that is back in fashion as a potential option for AC Milan ahead of next season, a report claims. It is now no secret that Milan are on the hunt for a player to alternate with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who renewed his contract recently but has shown with his many injuries this season that his body isn’t holding up the same way at age 39.
Soccer90min.com

Barcelona lead the race for Gianluigi Donnarumma

Since it was confirmed by AC Milan's Technical Director Paolo Maldini that Gianluigi Donnarumma will be leaving the club this summer, speculation has been rife around the goalkeeper's future. The 22-year-old's contract with the Rossoneri is due to expire on June 30 and as you'd expect he's already being linked...
Soccer90min.com

Paolo Maldini confirms Gianluigi Donnarumma will leave Milan

Milan technical director Paolo Maldini has confirmed Gianluigi Donnarumma will leave the club on a free transfer this summer. Speculation regarding the youngster's future has circled for some time now with the two parties unable to come to an agreement over a new deal. Donnarumma has emerged as one of...
SoccerYardbarker

AC Milan’s Maldini confirms departure of Juve target Donnarumma

Paulo Maldini has confirmed that Gianluigi Donnarumma will leave AC Milan this summer on a free contract, with Juventus strongly linked. The Italy international is believed to be the wishlists of some big European clubs at present, but the Old Lady have been linked with his capture for a number of months.
Soccersempremilan.com

GdS: Pioli and Milan team-mates left perplexed by Donnarumma’s indecision over renewal

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s indecision regarding a new contract has baffled both his team-mates and the management, a report claims. According to this morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the fact Donnarumma has not yet signed is a decision that has not been understood by the head coach Stefano Pioli, the technical staff, or his team-mate, who have tried to question him on the subject many times without receiving clear answers.
SoccertheScore

Donnarumma leaving Milan as free agent this summer, says Maldini

Milan, May 26, 2021 (AFP) - Gianluigi Donnarumma will leave AC Milan this summer, club director Paolo Maldini announced on Wednesday, with the Italy goalkeeper set to pick his new club as a free agent. Donnarumma's Milan contract expires at the end of the month and he has been linked...
Soccersempremilan.com

Sky journalist explains why Donnarumma is unlikely to end up at Juventus

The most likely situation at the moment is that Gianluigi Donnarumma continues his career abroad rather than at Juventus, it is claimed. Luca Marchetti – a journalist for Sky Italia – commented on the future of Donnarumma during a segment for TMW and remarked how, to date, he believes that the 22-year-old Italy international has not yet signed a deal with another club. He also mentions that he believes Gigio’s future is away from Italy as there is no Serie A club willing to offer more than €8-10m net in salary.
Soccersempremilan.com

GdS: Three potential positives vs. three concerns for Milan in letting Donnarumma leave

AC Milan have seemingly made the decision to allow Gianluigi Donnarumma to leave on a free, with Mike Maignan’s signing to be announced imminently. La Gazzetta dello Sport have taken a look at the pros and cons of letting Donnarumma walk, starting with the obvious point that the club have freed themselves somewhat from the grip of Mino Raiola’s grip.
UEFATribal Football

Zambrotta: Maldini made difference at AC Milan

Former AC Milan fullback Gianluca Zambrotta says Paolo Maldini has been key to their successful season. Milan will return to the Champions League next season. Zambrotta credits director Maldini for the revival: "I believe that Milan are making a comeback and this is demonstrated by the presence of Maldini, who is a symbol of international football.
Soccerpunditarena.com

Bruno Fernandes spotted putting an end to Fred and Alex Telles messing around

Whatever the Portuguese midfielder said, it certainly brought a stop to the messing. Bruno Fernandes will be desperate to win his first trophy since moving to Manchester United last year and he seems to be laser-focused on getting the job done in Wednesday’s Europa League final. Fernandes has been lauded...
UEFAsempremilan.com

MN: Maldini and Massara working to strengthen squad with six new signings – the positions

AC Milan directors Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara are working on a number of signings to raise the quality and depth of the squad, a report claims. MilanNews writes that the duo will work on two new full-backs, one on the right and the other on the left, to be the deputies to Theo Hernandez and Calabria. A new midfielder should also arrive after the signing of Tonali permanently, as Soualiho Meitè will return to Torino.
SoccerYardbarker

Milan to make new attempt to land €35m Fiorentina defender Pioli and Maldini admire

AC Milan could go back in for Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic during the summer transfer window, a report claims. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanLive), Milenkovic has already made the decision not to renew his contract with Fiorentina – which expires in 2022 – because he wants to move to a club better positioned to compete for trophies. Milan have really been following him for a long time and he is a player that both Stefano Pioli and Paolo Maldini like very much.