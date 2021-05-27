Tuttosport: Donnarumma case is a strong warning from Milan to other players and agents
AC Milan have sent a strong message with their firm and clear handling of the Gianluigi Donnarumma situation, a report has claimed. As this morning’s edition of Tuttosport writes (via MilanNews), the handling of the Donnarumma saga by Paolo Maldini, Ricky Massara, Ivan Gazidis and Elliott Management has been appreciated by fans, because they adhered to the principle that the shirt comes before everything else.sempremilan.com