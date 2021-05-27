Tuttosport: Donnarumma case is a strong warning from Milan to other players and agents

Diogo Dalot has admitted he and his AC Milan team-mates are disappointed with their performance against Cagliari but pledged to come out fighting next Sunday against Atalanta. Milan missed out on the chance to secure a return to the Champions League after seven long years as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Cagliari. A simple victory over the 16th-placed team would have assured Milan of a top four finish, but they could not find the imagination needed to break down the away side.