Friday, May 14, 2021 • 7:10 P.M. LHP David Peterson (1-3, 5.54) vs. RHP Tyler Glasnow (4-2, 2.37) It’s been a long off-day (thanks to a noon start on Wednesday) – let’s catch up! The Mets have won 7 games in a row including a series split of the first place Cardinals, a sweep of the Diamondbacks and a sweep of the Orioles. This was despite injuries. The Mets have been hit hard by the injury bug the last two weeks but the team is still pushing through and having a ton of fun on the field. The last game, where they tagged Matt Harvey for 7 runs, showed the type of baseball the Mets have shifted too – hits to get on base plus speed. The Mets have also had strong pitching all season.