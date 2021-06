From the TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD: Starting Saturday, May 29th, Town of Hempstead beaches will be open daily with parking fees collected from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and lifeguards on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Beaches operated by the Town of Hempstead include Town Park Pt. Lookout, Lido Beach Town Park and Lido West Town Park. In addition to lifeguards on duty, the Town of Hempstead Emergency Medical Services Department will be on hand to respond to emergency situations. Town lifeguards will be stationed at beaches every day of the week continuing up until Labor Day, September 6th.