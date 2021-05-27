Colin Crowley remembered as a 'sweetheart', 'hard worker' and 'loyal friend'
SAGAMORE BEACH — Regulars who enjoyed a meal or a drink at the cozy Whaleback restaurant in Sagamore knew its hardworking cook, Colin Crowley. With its tight quarters and modest prices, the Whaleback has always been a popular watering hole where everyone knows everyone, said Colin's father, Bob Crowley, who works part-time there. Lately, every time Bob has taken a shift, all he would hear about is how wonderful his son is.www.capecodtimes.com