Garage doors are often neglected, and people rarely think about them until something goes wrong. In many cases, if the door can't open or close properly, it usually has to do with the springs. If you thought that this is something that can be fixed quickly, think again. It would be best to have at least a certain level of skill in working on DIY projects. You also have to take some safety precautions since self-performed garage door repairs are one of the most common causes of DIY accidents. Let's take a look at the steps you'll need to take to repair garage door springs safely and effectively.