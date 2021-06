The SFA tender hopes to quantify the effects of aquaculture activities on the local environment and identify mitigation measures, while also maximising production levels. When speaking to The Straits Times about the research, a spokesperson for the Singapore Food Agency said that the agency will work with fish farms to ensure that their current activities do not negatively impact future farming capacity in their local area. "As production levels from aquaculture, especially from open-cage farming systems, are dependent on the condition of the farming site... it is in the interest of farms to safeguard the condition of the... site,” a SFA spokesperson said.