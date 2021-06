It was an emotional and patriotic day over at the Alice A. Macomber School in Westport as one student got the surprise of her life. Thirteen and Boatswain's Mate First Class Petty Officer Brian Sitarz was away from his family for the past 14 months while he was stationed in Djibouti, Africa. This was Sitarz's third and final tour after serving in the United States Navy for the past 13 years. Born and raised in New Bedford, Sitarz is a firefighter for the city when he's home.