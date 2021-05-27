Cancel
Augustana Softball ready for National Tournament

By Jacob Cersosimo
dakotanewsnow.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been two years since the Augustana Softball team won the National Championship in Denver, and this year they’re looking to do the same thing in the same place. Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

www.dakotanewsnow.com
