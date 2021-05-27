China's April PVC exports rise 8% on month to record high amid bullish demand

SINGAPORE, June 2 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, thanks to a slight improvement in global aviation demand as COVID-19 vaccinations are helping more passengers to return to the skies. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore inched higher by 6 cents to $6.36 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, their strongest since May 21. Global scheduled flight capacity rose 6.4% this week, but they still remained 40.4% lower compared with the corresponding week in pre-pandemic 2019, according to aviation data firm OAG. Scheduled flight seats in Japan were 10.5% higher in the week to Monday, while scheduled seats in India were up 3.2% on-week, OAG data showed. Global capacity in May was 279.9 million seats, 4.9% higher than 266.8 million seats in April, but 43% lower than 488.2 million seats in May 2019, the data firm said. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened 20 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, while the June/July time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore traded at minus 30 cents per barrel. Meanwhile, cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF flipped into a discount of 12 cents per barrel on Wednesday, while the prompt-month spread turned into a contango of minus 3 cents per barrel. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 12.6% to 3.8 million barrels in the week ended May 31, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.9 million barrels this year, compared with 4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. TENDERS - India's state-run refiner Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has offered a combined cargo of light cycle oil (LCO) and high speed diesel (HSD) totalling 15,400-16,460 tonnes for loading over June 17-18 from Paradip, trade sources said. - IOC has also offered another combined cargo of LCO and HSD totalling 32,400-35,460 tonnes for June 17-18 loading from Paradip. - India's Nayara Energy sold 65,000-70,000 tonnes of 10-ppm gasoil for June 26-30 loading from Vadinar, a broker source said. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Oil rose on Wednesday, supported by an OPEC+ decision to stick to its plan to restore supply to the market gradually and by the slow pace of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 74 0.09 0.12 73.91 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.65 -0.04 1.53 -2.61 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 74.21 0.09 0.12 74.12 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.44 -0.04 1.67 -2.4 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 74.32 0.09 0.12 74.23 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.33 -0.04 1.75 -2.29 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 76.53 0 0.00 76.53 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.12 -0.13 -1300.00 0.01 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 74.11 0.14 0.19 73.97 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.2 -0.01 5.26 -0.19 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)