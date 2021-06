This article is published as part of Dazed and AnOther’s Marnifesto campaign, created in collaboration with Marni:. “This project really just started off with me in my falling-down house in Forest Hill having a Zoom call with the creative director of Marni,” says writer and drag performer Crystal Rasmussen. For Marni’s Spring/Summer 2021 show, Francesco Risso had teamed up with Telfar’s Babak Radboy to produce Marnifesto, an alternative to the catwalk fashion show that has now become a whole new way of working for the brand. The project sees Risso and Radboy step back from the creative process, handing over control to a group of artists working in different disciplines – and Rasmussen was included as one of them.