Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Naomi Osaka to boycott press conferences at French Open ‘to protect her mental health’

By Peony Hirwani
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I8Chn_0aCzF0P600

Naomi Osaka has revealed that she will not take part in any press conferences during the upcoming French Open, in what she described as a decision to protect her mental health .

The 23-year-old Japanese tennis player wrote in a Twitter post: “I'm writing this to say that I'm not going to do any press during Roland Garros.”

“I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes ' mental health and this rings true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one. We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I am not going to subject myself to people who doubt me,” Osaka wrote.

Most major competitions include contractual requirements for players to address the media before or after their matches.

Earlier this year, American tennis player Christian Harrison was fined $3,000 (£2,213) by the ATP after refusing to take part in a mandatory on-court interview at the Delray Beach Open in Florida as it required him to wear a mask.

Osaka said in her statement that she has watched clips of other athletes breaking down after a loss in the press room, and believes that the “whole situation is kicking a person while they're down and I don't understand the reasoning behind it”.

The world number two clarified the decision was “nothing personal” to the tournament’s journalists.

“However, if the organisations think that they can just keep saying, 'do press or you're gonna be fined', and continue to ignore the mental health of the athletes that are centrepiece of their co-operation then I just gotta laugh,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e3PiS_0aCzF0P600

She concluded by stating that she hopes the considerable fine that she is likely to receive “will go towards a mental health charity”.

The French Open qualifiers are underway and the tournament is due to end on 13 June.

The Independent

The Independent

139K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Open#Mental Health#Delray Beach Open#Press Conferences#Japanese#American#Atp#Athletes#Questions#Contractual Requirements#Sat#People#Centrepiece
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Tennis
Country
Japan
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisESPN

Naomi Osaka conflicted over holding the Tokyo Olympics

ROME --  Naomi Osaka is conflicted over whether the Tokyo Olympics should be held amid the coronavirus pandemic. The second-ranked tennis player, who represents Japan, was asked about the games at the Italian Open on Sunday. Of course I would say I want the Olympics to happen, because Im...
Tennistennis.com

While Jessica Pegula soars in Rome, Naomi Osaka looks for answers

Retrieval skills have always been mandatory on clay. More recently, the ability to finish off points has become equally essential. Today, in the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, world No. 31 Jessica Pegula was masterful at both as she upset second-seeded Naomi Osaka, 7-6 (2), 6-2. Nothing at...
TennisPosted by
Field Level Media

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday, one day after she was threatened with potential expulsion from the tournament if she continued to boycott post-match press conferences. Osaka, 23, announced last week that she would not speak to the media at the French Open, contending media sessions can...
TennisBleacher Report

Naomi Osaka Questions If 2021 Tokyo Olympics Should Happen If People Are at Risk

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka raised concern about the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Of course I would say I want the Olympics to happen, because I'm an athlete and that's sort of what I've been waiting for my entire life," she said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "But I think that there's so much important stuff going on, and especially the past year. I think a lot of unexpected things have happened and if it's putting people at risk, and if it's making people very uncomfortable, then it definitely should be a discussion, which I think it is as of right now."
Tennisdallassun.com

Nike supports Naomi Osaka

London [UK], June 2 (ANI): Tennis star Naomi Osaka has found support from Nike (NKE) and other major sponsors after deciding to withdraw from the ongoing French Open. The sports apparel giant -- who signed a sponsorship deal with Osaka in 2019 -- applauded the athlete in a statement on Monday for opening up about her struggle with depression. "Our thoughts are with Naomi. We support her and recognise her courage in sharing her own mental health experience," Nike said as reported by CNN. Osaka had pulled out of the French Open citing mental health and revealed that she suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018. "The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that. Anyone that knows me knows I'm introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I'm often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety," Osaka said in a statement on Twitter. French Tennis Federation President Gilles Moretton wished her the "quickest possible recovery" and said the French Open looks forward to have Osaka next year. "First and foremost, we are sorry and sad for Naomi Osaka. The outcome of Naomi withdrawing from Roland-Garros is unfortunate. We wish her the best and the quickest possible recovery, and we look forward to having Naomi at our Tournament next year," said Moretton in a statement released by French Open. "As all the Grand Slams, the WTA, the ATP, and the ITF, we remain very committed to all athletes' well-being and to continually improving every aspect of players' experience in our Tournament, including with the Media, like we have always strived to do," he added. World number two Osaka was on Sunday was fined 15,000 dollars for skipping the press conference following her win in the first round in the ongoing French Open. (ANI)
Tennissportspromedia.com

Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori cast doubt on Tokyo Olympics safety

Japanese tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori have added their voices to the debate on whether the 2020 Tokyo Olympics should proceed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Osaka, who has already been vaccinated against the virus, said hosting the Games should remain a topic of discussion as long as the subject was “making people very uncomfortable”.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

WTA Rome 2021: Naomi Osaka vs Pegula's HIGHLIGHTS

Naomi Osaka still has problems on clay-courts: the Japanese, fresh from the defeat against Karolina Muchova in Madrid, was defeated by Jessica Pegula in the second round of the Italian Open 2021. The Japanese, who does not even find the support of the first ball, and she gives up on the threshold of ninety minutes of play.
Tennisyr.media

Girl on Fire! Naomi Osaka’s New Skincare Line and Restaurant Investment

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, who is breaking into the world of skincare with her new line called “KINLÒ” in a mission to advocate for protecting melanated skin tones, is also the newest investor in Sweetgreen, a healthy food chain. The 23-year-old said her new skincare line will differ from other...
Tennisspectator.us

In defense of Naomi Osaka

‘Kawaisou’ or ‘wagamama’ (poor thing or spoiled brat)? That’s the question Japanese tennis fans have been asking ever since world number two Naomi Osaka quit the French Open, having refused to fulfill her post-match press conference obligations. The tennis superstar cited mental health problems for her reluctance to be quizzed by journalists, after which she was censored sharply and handed a $15,000 fine. She was told to comply, but has chosen not to, packing her bags and leaving instead.
Tennisamicohoops.net

Naomi Osaka is retired from Roland Garros

Naomi Osaka (second) Roland Garros was shocked after announcing her retirement from the competition on her social networks. “I think the best thing for Roland Garros and the other players and my well-being is to quit so everyone can focus on the tournament again.” The Japanese, who made a decision several days ago, said not to speak to the press.
TennisKQED

Naomi Osaka Needs a Mental Health Break From Tennis—Sexism May Be a Factor

On Tuesday, the tennis Grand Slams—the French Open, U.S. Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open—released a statement supporting Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from competition for mental health reasons. It read, in part: "We wish to offer Naomi Osaka our support and assistance in any way possible as she takes time away from the court. She is an exceptional athlete and we look forward to her return as soon as she deems appropriate."
TennisPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Naomi Osaka is More 'Spoiled Brat' than Hero

Ben Maller: “If you can’t meet the job requirements then you shouldn’t do the job, it’s that simple. She couldn’t meet the job requirement and now she’s quit, which is good… Naomi is not some sort of ‘hero’ in this story. There’s been a lot of people rallying around her saying it’s ‘terrible’ what the French Open did. I roll my eyes at that line of thinking. She shouldn’t have shown up at the French Open in the first place if she could not follow what you have to do as a tennis player and talk to the media. By arriving at Roland Garros and then putting on this show by dodging the media, Osaka made a bad and uncomfortable situation worse. She’s more of a villain in this story. She’s being made out as some in the media as this ‘hero’, but the fact that she knew she had to talk to the media, she knew she couldn’t get around talking to the media, she still decided that she wasn’t going to talk to the media, and then she ended up taking a spot from some up-and-coming tennis player that could have made their mark at Roland Garros and was not allowed to participate… That makes this a selfish act by Naomi Osaka, and making it all about herself… The media is so politically correct that they have circled the wagon to defend her. If you show up somewhere knowing you have to do something and then choose not to do it, and then say you should change whatever you don’t want to do, those are the actions of a spoiled brat. Any person who has ever held a job has had to do something that they don’t like… You should not be put on a pedestal when other players abide by the rules. I’m sure they don’t want to talk to the media either – it’s a pain in the ass… This does not fall into the ‘hardship’ category, it’s part of lilfe… She’s more of a ‘villain’ than anything, and certainly not a ‘victim’… Tennis players are figuratively and literally contractually bound to speak publicly so the idea that they’re not is just wrong.” (Full Video Above)
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Michael Phelps says Naomi Osaka’s mental health revelation is a ‘game-changer’ in sport

Michael Phelps has praised Naomi Osaka for speaking about her mental health struggles, days after the tennis player withdrew from the French Open amid backlash over her media boycott.Former world No 1 Osaka said ahead of the clay-court Grand Slam that she would not be taking part in any press conferences at the Paris tournament, and the 23-year-old was fined and threatened with expulsion from the competition after her first-round win.On Monday, Osaka pulled out of the French Open, sticking to her guns in a statement in which she said she has “suffered long bouts of depression since the US...
Tennislastwordonsports.com

WTA Rome Day 3 Predictions Including Naomi Osaka vs Jessica Pegula

Action has started to heat up on the WTA side in Rome with second-round matches underway. Four Americans take the court in the matches below, all trying to break the historic trend of subpar play on the surface. Rome is always one of the best tournaments on the calendar, and as always, we offer predictions for every match of the tournament.