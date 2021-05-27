Friends Reunion: Lisa Kudrow admits she can’t watch sitcom because she’s ‘mortified’ with performance

All but one of the six main Friends cast members have watched all of the sitcom back.

Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow , Matthew perry and Matt Leblanc reunited in a special episode that was released globally today (27 May).

During the two-hour episode, they all reflect upon their memories of the sitcom and reveal previously unknown details about their time behind the scenes.

When the subject came to watching the series back, it became clear that one of the cast members has chosen to avoid watching episodes as they find seeing themselves on screen ‘traumatising”.

“There are seasons I’ve never seen,” Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe, admitted.

Both Aniston and LeBlanc replied in unison: “I’ve seen them all,” with Cox adding: “I’d imagine I’ve seen them all.”

Kudrow elaborated upon her reasoning, saying: “Michel [Stern, Kudrow’s husband] and I started watching some of season four, which I thought I had watched.”

When Perry asked her if she “enjoys” watching episodes back, she replied: “He enjoys them more than I do ‘cause I’m mortified with myself.”

“Why?!” Aniston exclaimed, adding: “You’re so good.”

Schwimmer then said it took him 17 years to watch the series back, and that he did so with his daughter.

“It kinda sucked me into it,” he said.

The reunion’s biggest moment came when Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed they had real-life feelings for each other while filming the show.

Watch the Friends reunion on Sky One and streaming service NOW from Thursday 27 May.