Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday May 27th, 2021

By just_rob
Daily Norseman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTA’s are back with a majority of the team participating, the biggest exception being Danielle Hunter who missed last year with a neck injury and reportedly wants his contract redone. Although the Vikings (and myself) want Hunter at OTA’s and training camp if this drags out long enough, I’m one of those people who will almost always side with the player. It’s a short career, these young men need to maximize their earnings while they can because one bad play and their career is over. I saw a tweet yesterday and of course can’t find it now but someone with a blue check on Twitter tweeted that the salary cap next year is expected to rise up to 20M dollars from this year. Feel free to disagree with any football take I throw up here, but if you resort to personal attacks I’ll ban you without a second thought. Meanwhile, we’ll carry on with our news and links open thread full of crockpot recipes, nap strategies and beer recommendations; drop by for some fan wisdom, snark and it’s Thursday, one more day until it’s weekend eve and time to plan the beer and meat menu for the weekend.

www.dailynorseman.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Stadiums#American Football#Nfl Football#Patriots Football#Colts#Broncos#League Football#Minnesota Vikings News#Dn#The Vikings Draft Picks#U S Bank Stadium#Peterson Shines#League News#Titans#Hof#Nflpa#Tco#Cb#Lb Anthony Barr#Spoiler Tags
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLvikingsgazette.com

Minnesota Vikings News Roundup: The Skill Positions Get Their Rankings

It’s not quite as magical as an angel getting its wings, but the NFL’s skill position players get their PFF rankings. Some people really enjoy rankings, others inevitably find issues with the methodology. Regardless, these lists can provide some good content fodder during the offseason. We thus start things off this week with a turn to PFF‘s skill position rankings for our Minnesota Vikings and the rest of the NFL. From there, we turn our attention to the rookie signings for our Vikings before concluding with the usual focus on TVG and broader purple chatter.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why the Bills trading for Zach Ertz isn't the no-brainer it seems to be

If Zach Ertz is eventually traded to the Buffalo Bills, it might go down as one of the more telegraphed moves in recent NFL history. The Eagles haven’t hidden that they’ve been shopping the former Pro Bowler for the better part of a year now and the Bills, a team presumably in We Can Win a Super Bowl and Should Try to Do That No Matter the Cost mode, do not have a starting-caliber tight end on the roster. For good reason, just about every media outlet has floated the idea of an Ertz-to-Buffalo trade.
NFLchatsports.com

6 Vikings Make Pete Prisco’s Top 100 NFL Players

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco released his ranking of the top 100 NFL players Tuesday, and six Minnesota Vikings made the cut. The top-ranked Viking is running back Dalvin Cook, who landed at No. 19. That makes him the second-best running back in the NFL, according to Prisco, behind the Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry, who’s ranked 11th overall.
NBAchatsports.com

Two NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday, May 27th

The NBA playoffs roll on as we get three more games coming our way on Thursday night. Things get underway in Miami at 7:30 p.m. as the Bucks visit the Heat with a 2-0 series lead. The Suns and Lakers will battle it out for the series lead at 10:00 p.m., and the Trail Blazers will host the Nuggets at 10:30 p.m. in two pivotal game threes.
NFLwcn247.com

June 1st arrival gives NFL teams more flexibility

Now that the calendar has turned to June, NFL teams can trade or release players and spread the salary cap hit over two years instead of one. That doesn’t mean Aaron Rodgers is going anywhere, but the Packers couldn’t afford to deal him from a financial standpoint until now. Other star players such as Julio Jones and Zach Ertz are more likely to be moved. The Philadelphia Eagles already released wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and defensive tackle Malik Jackson with a post-June 1st designation and the Minnesota Vikings did the same with tight end Kyle Rudolph. With the salary cap expected to increase up to $208.2 million in 2022, teams have more flexibility to make blockbuster moves now that this important date has arrived.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers cut Daniel Helm, Josh Johnson

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers are churning their roster. They agreed to terms with receiver Andy Jones earlier in the day. The team also is saying good-bye to two players. Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea reports that the 49ers are moving on from tight end Daniel Helm and quarterback Josh Johnson. Helm received an injury waiver. Johnson, who signed [more]
NFLPosted by
InsideTheVikings

Vikings June 1 Cap Space Update With Kyle Rudolph's Contract Coming Off the Books

On Wednesday, June 2nd, the Vikings will officially gain $7.9 million in salary cap space, bumping them up to roughly $14 million overall. Why? Because that's when the contract of former tight end Kyle Rudolph comes off of their books. The Vikings cut their longest-tenured player in March and designated the move as post-June 1st. Each team is allowed to designate up to two moves that way; it's a strategic decision that pushes some of the salary cap impact into the following year.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Stefon Diggs restructures contract to create cap space

Stefon Diggs took a team-friendly approach to the cap situation this year. For Stefon Diggs who claimed he wanted to have five Super Bowl rings, this sure is a good way to help make it happen. Early on Tuesday morning, Field Yates of ESPN reported that Diggs restructured his contract.
NFLYardbarker

Where Minnesota Vikings Defensive Players Fall in PFF's 2021 Positional Rankings

Last week, I broke down where Vikings offensive players stood in Pro Football Focus's positional rankings. Now that PFF has released its defensive rankings, it's time to do the same for that side of the ball. They ranked the top 32 players at each position, with the exception of slot cornerback, which has just ten. Let's see how the Vikings fared.
Belton, TXbeltontigerathletics.com

Red/White Spring Game on Thursday, May 27th at 7pm

Belton Football’s Red/White Spring Game will take place this Thursday at 7pm in Tiger Stadium! There are some wrinkles to the rules as listed below. The Marching 100, Magic Belles and the Tiger Cheerleaders will be on hand to give it a Friday Night Feel!. Spring Game rules. 5QTRS- 1st=2v2,...
NFL247Sports

Oddsmakers sound off on Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers scenarios

Uncertainty surrounds the futures of franchise quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers with the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers, respectively, and oddsmakers are having a difficult time setting lines ahead of the 2021 season given the circumstances. The experts are expecting Tyrod Taylor, not Watson, to be Houston's quarterback...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Zach Ertz really isn’t a good fit for the Buffalo Bills

Despite the love and affection that the Buffalo Bills fans all share for Dawson Knox, the tight end position remains one of the biggest holes on the current roster. After not picking a tight end in the NFL Draft, Bills fans have turned their attention to free agency or a trade as a source for a new tight end. With the Philadelphia Eagles openly saying that their former pro bowl tight end Zach Ertz is available via trade, it has seemed like a no-brainer for the Bills, and a marriage between the two has been speculated all offseason.
NFLSportsBook Review

Which NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired First?

There’s good and bad to every job, and NFL head coach has more pressure on than most others, some win, some lose, but which coach will be the first to be relieved of their position? Here we take a look at the NFL odds. The Shortlist. When looking at this...
NFLNFL

NFL's most underappreciated players: Deion Jones, Allen Robinson, Dallas Goedert among NFC picks

One of my favorite offseason tasks is to scour every NFL roster and identify the most underappreciated player on each team using my context-based models. In the fast-paced NFL season, it's easy to focus on superstars or skill-position players who help us win in fantasy football, but one of the most useful applications of analytics is to view every game from the previous campaign through the lens of a total-contribution metric to see where teams earned an edge that perhaps didn't get as much attention as it should have during the season. With that in mind, here's how I came up with my list of the most underappreciated players ...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

NFL Rumors: Julio Jones, Dak Prescott, Seattle Seahawks

Coming out of relative obscurity, the Seattle Seahawks are now reportedly the favorites to land superstar wide receiver Julio Jones, according to PointsBet. After voicing complaints at the beginning of the offseason, Seattle seems to be doing everything possible to keep Russell Wilson happy. The team already improved the offensive line in free agency and extended Tyler Lockett, but adding Jones to the mix would just be the icing on the cake.