Start The Rebuild! Get “Mr Sunderland” Luke O’Nien under contract, then unleash him in midfield
It’s still a very odd feeling, Sunderland winning a match but losing the war. I remember that same feeling from the night we lost to Crystal Palace in Championship play-offs (not to be confused with our Under 23 loss on Monday), but unfortunately in the last few weeks could see the similarities. The worst thing at this point is the uncertainty for the future that has Sunderland fans quaking.rokerreport.sbnation.com