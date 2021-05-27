Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Want Youri Tielemans to Replace Wijnaldum
Georgino Wijnaldum's departure from midfield leaves a gaping hold in the middle of Liverpool FC's midfield. While Thiago Alcantara looks likely to takeover that role full-time with a strong finish to this season, injuries to him, Jordan Henderson, or Fabinho could quickly see the team turn to a fourth midfield option. One like Gini who ability to be available was just remarkable, and soaked up minutes after minutes of playtime for Klopp.