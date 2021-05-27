Cancel
Brickbat: Tough Lesson

By Charles Oliver
A Fremont, Colorado, school bus driver has been charged with harassment, assault causing injury and child abuse after slapping a 10-year-old student on his bus for having her mask down beneath her nose. Video shows the driver pull the girl's mask up and appear to argue with her before slapping her. The driver was suspended, and the school began the process to fire him. The termination letter the school system sent to the driver said this was the second time he touched a student in anger. The first time was in August 2020 and was also because of a dispute over a mask. The driver resigned before he could be fired.

