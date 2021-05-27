Cancel
Holland America Line extends Eurodam 2021 Med season

Travel Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolland America Line’s Eurodam will take on the previously scheduled cruises of Westerdam in the Mediterranean this autumn. The cruise line has already announced Eurodam will resume sailing on August 15, with a series of four cruises from Greece. Now it has said the ship will sail five 12-day itineraries...

travelweekly.co.uk
