White’s Travel joins Advantage’s managed services division

Travel Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite’s Travel has become the latest member of the managed services division of Advantage Travel Partnership. It follows a 40% increase in enquiries in the last year to join the consortium, the majority of which were to join the Advantage Managed Services (AMS) division. AMS takes care of agents’ administration,...

travelweekly.co.uk
Serenity Holidays swoops to acquire Travel Day assets

Serenity Holidays has acquired the brand names and intellectual property assets of failed independent operator Travel Day. The firm, which collapsed in April, traded as Simply Global Travel, Holiday USA, Caribbean Classics and The Vegas Wedding Company. Travel Day, established in 2005, provided holidays for almost 6,000 passengers and processed...
5 Ways to Travel Long-Term

If your limited vacation time is no longer cutting it and you’re aching to do some long-term travel, there are plenty of different ways to go about doing so…and you don’t necessarily need to be a digital nomad. For many of us, life is too short for the confines of...
Continental’s ContiTech Division Promotes New CEO

Philip Nelles has officially taken up his responsibilities as the new CEO of Continental’s ContiTech business area. In his new role, Nelles stands committed to driving the unit’s ongoing transformation as a provider of innovative solutions for a highly industrial clientele. “We consider it our corporate responsibility to develop cutting-edge...
Retirement travel tips that won’t break the bank

Retirement ushers in a new stage in life, one in which adults have ample free time to pursue their interests and hobbies. When eight or more hours per day are no longer allocated for work, those hours can be devoted to other pursuits. Retirees have the time to travel, and such exploration need not break the bank.
Asheville Named #3 Place To Travel In 2020 By Travel And Leisure

Travel + Leisure just launched itsWorld’s Best Awards for 2015.The awards are based on a survey that features responses from hundreds of skilled vacationers. Our numerous expertise spans sales, acquisitions, developments, financings and loan workouts involving resorts, resorts and condo-resorts in each U.S. state, and in Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Some spas are simple services with not far more than a therapeutic massage table, whereas others are luxurious locations that draw travelers from around the globe. The courting trade consists of rather more than simply dating web sites, though these get the majority of the media consideration and account for 70% of the business’s revenues. America’s 124 million singles are using mobile apps more usually, but conventional companies like matchmakers and relationship coaches are additionally doing well. Matchmaking and online courting has turn into big business, with courting companies estimated to be value $2.5 billion in 2015 and forecast to develop 5.1% per yr to $three.2 billion by 2020. Direct spending by resident and worldwide travelers within the U.S. averaged $three.1 billion a day, $128.6 million an hour, $2.1 million a minute and $35,seven hundred a second.
Special Report: Atas Conference to showcase best of touring & adventure

The annual Atas showcase will return to Birmingham in October, with a face-to-face format and the theme of ‘Learn. Experience. Achieve.’. The Association of Touring & Adventure Suppliers’ annual conference will return with a live event in October, helping agents to capitalise on the recovery of this lucrative sector. The...
8 Tips How to Book Cheap Flights in 2021

In most cases, the most expensive aspect of a trip is the airfare. Finding a cheap airline bargain may make or break your journey, whether you are a budget solo traveler or a family planning a holiday overseas. After all, if your flight is costly, you will most likely postpone your trip because many people want to book cheap flights but not all are successful in it.
UKinbound to hold in-person annual convention

Pictured: View from St Peter’s Square, Manchester. Credit: Marketing Manchester. Travel trade association UKinbound will hold its annual convention at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester on September 16-17. The in-person event will focus on supporting the industry’s recovery and will include industry debates, a keynote speaker address, B2B workshops...
Talent matching start-up donates percentage of turnover to Abta Lifeline

Start-up “talent matching” service Travel Talent Direct is to donate a percentage of its turnover to Abta Lifeline. The business was formed last month when founders, Original Travel marketing director Andy Smith and Feefo chief executive Tony Wheble, were discussing how to assist their friends and colleagues who had lost jobs during the pandemic.
Balkan Holidays hires Newmarket’s Andy Jones

Balkan Holidays has appointed a new head of product and commercial amid plans to expand its product range and passenger carryings. Andy Jones has 35 years experience working for tour operators and will oversee all product and commercial activities in the new role at the company as the industry emerges from the pandemic.
Stuba hails impact of hotel confirmation policy

The Covid pandemic created a “great testbed” for Stuba’s new initiative to provide Holiday Confirmation Numbers (HCNs) on all bookings, according to its chief commercial officer. The online accommodation specialist’s policy sees it reconfirm an agent’s booking with the hotel directly and then provide an HCN on the accommodation voucher...
Young luxury travellers targeted by new firm

A new travel brand has been established to cater for younger travellers seeking luxury breaks. More Life VIP will initially focus on Ibiza, Mykonos and Dubai, creating bespoke holidays, with five star hotels and handpicked experiences. The Travel Trust Association member firm aims to distribute via agents from January 2022...
Travel & Leisure Advertising

Most meals are eaten out when traveling for pleasure, and often dearer modes of transportation, similar to taxis, are used to get around. In some cases, leisure travel could be used to discuss with any trip that lasts greater than every week, whatever the primary focus. Leisure travel is usually seen as the alternative of enterprise travel. Waiting for an appointment is a superb time to daydream about your next vacation, which is why Travel + Leisure journal is a must have for your small business. One of the preferred travel magazines available on the market, Travel + Leisure is a complete guide to destinations all over the world. Travel + Leisure will transport your clients to a number of the most lovely and adventurous locations on earth by way of the publication’s in-depth articles and entrancing imagery.
Global agents to produce second marketing guide for the trade

Two travel agents are working together to produce a second marketing planner to help fellow independent retailers maximise sales post-Covid. Mia Walmsley, owner of Footprint Travel, and Kate Holroyd, owner of Strawberry Holidays, said the success of Beyond The Bookings: 2021 Marketing Success Planner, had spurred them to do another for 2022.
Hyundai Translead announces Preferred Service Provider maintenance program

Hyundai Translead has announced the Preferred Service Provider (PSP) program, designed to provide customers with a network of qualified technicians at authorized service facilities in North America. Hyundai Translead says this program provides its customers the best possible maintenance service for their equipment. With more than 130 locations nationwide, the...
‘Slow travel’ could be the next big tourism trend

Pent-up demand for immersive travel experiences with no set time limit could help ‘slow travel’ become the next big tourism trend. With tourists opting for longer stays due to many being able to work remotely, and sustainability featuring more heavily in travel decisions, it is clear that slow travel could be a global phenomenon in the next few years, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
Dubai approach enabled ‘quick reopening of travel’

Dubai was one of the first countries to impose a complete lockdown at the start of the pandemic but also worked on policies and procedures to enable a “quick reopening”, according to the emirate’s tourism chief. Speaking on a Travel Weekly webcast, Issam Kazim, chief executive of the Dubai Corporation...
Tui Care Foundation backs tourism recovery programme

Tui Care Foundation has partnered with an organisation that supports entrepreneurs to launch a joint Tourism Recovery Programme. The initiative with enpact will help 315 tourism businesses in Egypt, Mexico, South Africa and Kenya. The young entrepreneurs being supported will receive six months’ professional training, business mentoring and financial backing.