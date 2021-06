The Travel Correspondent of The Independent is never happier than when sharing a piña colada and a joke with the captain on the top deck of an exotic cruise ship.But every so often we track him down and make him answer your questions live for an hour.This is the compilation of the 20 May session.Traffic light changesQ: Do you have an idea of when next traffic light review is?Rachel BeeA: I keep being told the first week in June. The latest date I guess would be 7 June, and we also know the new list will take effect a week...