Just ahead of its French release, Universal’s F9 has been set for a special screening at the Cannes Film Festival, Deadline has confirmed. This is the mystery studio movie that Cannes General Delegate Thierry Frémaux has been teasing for a few weeks. We understand that the film will show before its official launch into French cinemas on July 14 (nationwide previews begin July 13) and will be screened on the beach in Cannes, thus providing a viewing opportunity for the public, which is something the festival has been keen to do this year.