ITV debuted the dancing-themed spin-off to its hit series The Masked Singer, and for its premiere, The Masked Dancer was just as spectacular as the original. Hosted by Joel Dommett, it kicked off tonight (29 May) with the first six dancers battling it out against each other in a face-off, with Zip vs Knickerbocker Glory, Beetroot vs Llama and Viper vs Scarecrow on the match card.