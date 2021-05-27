Cancel
Moses Lake, WA

Lois McFarland Heslop

Columbia Basin Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMother, wife, mother-in-law, daughter, sister, friend, artist, gardener, truck driver, chef, baker, quilter, pioneer, teacher, organizer, business woman, neighbor, world traveler, designer, confidante, counselor and disciple of Jesus Christ, Lois McFarland entered this world on July 28, 1936, in Ogden, Utah. She was the youngest child and fourth daughter of Abram Mattson McFarland and Luella Agnes Kingston.

