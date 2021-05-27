Boston Red Sox notebook: Rafael Devers leads offense in win; Alex Cora explains why Michael Chavis -- not Franchy Cordero -- was sent to WooSox
BOSTON -- Rafael Devers led the Red Sox’ offense to a nine-run outburst in Wednesday’s win, going 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs. Devers provided two of Boston’s most clutch hits on the night -- a fourth-inning, two-run homer to tie the game, 3-3, in the fourth and an opposite field, RBI double to five the Sox a 5-4 lead in the sixth.www.masslive.com