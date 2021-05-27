Cancel
MLB

Boston Red Sox notebook: Rafael Devers leads offense in win; Alex Cora explains why Michael Chavis -- not Franchy Cordero -- was sent to WooSox

By Christopher Smith
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 7 days ago
BOSTON -- Rafael Devers led the Red Sox’ offense to a nine-run outburst in Wednesday’s win, going 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs. Devers provided two of Boston’s most clutch hits on the night -- a fourth-inning, two-run homer to tie the game, 3-3, in the fourth and an opposite field, RBI double to five the Sox a 5-4 lead in the sixth.

Related
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Hot day at the plate

Cordero went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI during Thursday's victory over the Tigers. Cordero came in to replace Enrique Hernandez after he limped off the field following an RBI single to lead off the bottom of the first. The 26-year-old contributed during his first at-bat in the second inning with an RBI double. He also singled and scored in the sixth. To top it off, with the score knotted in the eighth, Cordero brought in the go-ahead run when a fielding error by Jeimer Candelario allowed him to reach first. It was a promising spark off the bench for Cordero, who had been in an 0-for-25 slump dating back to April 19.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Chavis, Bogaerts hit home runs, Red Sox beat Orioles 11-6

BALTIMORE (AP) — Michael Chavis homered in his first start of the season, Xander Bogaerts also connected and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 11-6 on Saturday night. Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo each had three hits for the Red Sox.
MLBwcn247.com

Cordero snaps slump, Red Sox hold on to beat Tigers 12-9

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox held on after blowing three previous leads to beat the Tigers 12-9. Franchy Cordero came off the bench with three hits to snap an 0-for-25 slump, then brought home the game-winning run in the eighth with the help of Detroit’s fourth error. The Red Sox led 4-1, 5-4 and 8-7 before falling behind 9-8 and rallying one last time, scoring four runs in the eighth. Rafael Devers drove in three runs on a pair of singles. But the Red Sox third baseman also committed two errors. Matt Andriese earned the win despite giving up the lead in the eighth.
MLBnumberfire.com

Michael Chavis sitting for Red Sox Sunday

The Boston Red Sox did not list Michael Chavis as a starter for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Chavis will sit today's game out while Franchy Cordero enters the lineup in left field and bats eighth. Marwin Gonzalez will take over at second base. Chavis' lone hit so far...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Swats first home run

Plawecki went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. Plawecki had been on the bench in each of the last six contests, but he had a solid day at the plate Sunday and blasted his first home run of 2021. The 30-year-old should continue to serve mainly in a depth role behind Christian Vazquez going forward.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Alex Cora Recalls Play That Represents His Career On 17th Anniversary

Wednesday marked the anniversary of a special moment in Alex Cora's playing career. The Boston Red Sox manager, 17 years ago, was playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers when he grinded out quite the at-bat. Looking back, the 18-pitch battle he won with a two-run homer against the Chicago Cubs stands out in his playing career.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Allows four runs in no-decision

Eovaldi allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in five innings in Sunday's loss to the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision. Eovaldi was hit hard in the second inning of Sunday's matchup, but he was still in line for the win when he left the game after the fifth inning. However, Matt Barnes gave up a two-run homer in the ninth inning that forced Eovaldi to settle for a no-decision. Eovaldi has now posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 50 innings this season. The right-hander tentatively lines up to start on the road against Philadelphia on Saturday.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Detroit-Boston Runs

Red sox first. Kike Hernandez doubles to left center field. Alex Verdugo grounds out to shallow infield, Niko Goodrum to Jonathan Schoop. Kike Hernandez to third. J.D. Martinez singles to center field. Franchy Cordero scores. Xander Bogaerts singles to right field. J.D. Martinez to second. Rafael Devers strikes out swinging. Hunter Renfroe lines out to deep center field to JaCoby Jones.
MLBMidland Daily News

Boston-Baltimore Runs

Orioles first. Cedric Mullins lines out to right center field to Hunter Renfroe. Austin Hays flies out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe. Trey Mancini walks. DJ Stewart walks. Trey Mancini to second. Ryan Mountcastle singles to center field. DJ Stewart to third. Trey Mancini scores. Freddy Galvis lines out to right center field to Hunter Renfroe.
ApparelOver the Monster

New Shirt: Devers’ Dingers

With the Red Sox playing so well for the first time in a couple of years, our friends over at BreakingT are making sure we have all of the celebrations worth remembering from this strong run of baseball. We’ve had Verdugo. We’ve had the home run hamper. But we still haven’t had anything for Rafael Devers. That’s a shame, because not only is he a phenomenal hitter but the energy he brings at the plate is probably the most fun of anyone on the roster.
MLBchatsports.com

OTM Roundtable: What happens with Franchy?

The Red Sox are in first place in the division, but some of the cracks on this roster are starting to show. That includes the performance of the bottom of the lineup, where the inconsistencies are starting to show in a major way. There are a lot of culprits here, but no one has really stood out more than Franchy Cordero. He did have a nice game on Thursday with three hits, but prior to that he hadn’t gotten a hit since Patriots Day. On the season he has a 31 wRC+ (meaning he’s been 69 percent worse than the league-average hitter) with a 39 percent strikeout rate.
MLBchatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Franchy Cordero, Garrett Whitlock, Hunter Renfroe

Franchy Cordero has to turn it around at some point, right? (Chris Cotillo: MassLive) Sometimes getting back to the basics is all it takes to ignite an offense and that’s just what the Red Sox have done this year. (Khari Thompson; Boston.com) Garrett Whitlock continues to be one of the...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Plates three runs

Devers went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Orioles. Devers put the Red Sox on the board with a solo home run in the second inning Sunday, and he drove in two more runs with a double in the top of the sixth frame. In his last five games, Devers has gone 6-for-19 with a home run, three doubles, seven RBI, five runs and a stolen base.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Slugs first homer

Chavis went 1-for-6 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 11-6 win over the Orioles. Seeing his first action since his promotion Friday, Chavis took Zac Lowther deep in the second inning for his first homer of the year. Chavis has slugged 24 home runs over 138 games during his MLB career, but he's also struck out 179 times including two whiffs Saturday, making him a volatile fantasy option while he's on the Red Sox roster.
MLBchatsports.com

‘Good to see him smile’: Red Sox happy for Franchy Cordero after he broke 0-for-25 slump

Franchy Cordero has had a rocky start to his Red Sox tenure, batting just .153 in his first 23 games with the team after an 0-for-25 slump dropped his average from .348. On Thursday, however, Cordero replaced Kiké Hernández in the lineup and broke out with a 3-for-5 performance that included an RBI double and three runs as the Red Sox outlasted the Tigers 12-9.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura: Long balls a concern

Red Sox manager Alex Cora wants Sawamura to elevate his fastball more often as a way to limit home runs, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Sawamura has allowed four home runs over 14.1 innings (2.5 HR/9), and Cora feels that's because the pitcher keeps his fastball down in the zone. "Actually, we want him to elevate," said Cora. "[Friday], his velocity was up, it was 97-98 [mph]. But at this level, it seems like fastball down in the zone, that's where they're hunting and they put good swings on it. Besides that he's been OK." It used to be that pitching down in the zone was preferable as it would lead to more groundballs than a damaging hit, but those days appear to be over. "I'm not saying, just throw it up there all the time, you've got to get ahead, but you can expand up," Cora added. If Sawamura can make that adjustment, he can be used in high-leverage spots.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Oakland-Boston Runs

Red sox first. Michael Chavis doubles to center field. Alex Verdugo lines out to shortstop to Elvis Andrus. J.D. Martinez singles to shallow center field. Michael Chavis scores. Xander Bogaerts homers to left field. J.D. Martinez scores. Rafael Devers strikes out on a foul tip. Christian Vazquez flies out to center field to Ramon Laureano.