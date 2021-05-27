A gift, not a privilege

The National Academy of Sciences (NAS) has been looking into the future of Coeur d’Alene Lake’s water quality at the request of the State of Idaho, as was announced by Jacob Garringer, from Governor Brad Little’s office, in November of 2019 at the Our Gem Coeur d’Alene Lake Symposium. This was spurred due to water quality “triggers” (such as phosphorus) outlined in the 2009 Coeur d’Alene Lake Management Plan being approached or exceeded. These triggers are intended to be an early warning system to protect lake water quality from negative impacts. In response to these triggers trending in the wrong direction, the State of Idaho enlisted the NAS to perform a third-party review of available information to evaluate nutrient and metals trends in the lake and future implications of water quality on human and ecological health. Kootenai County and EPA are co-sponsors of this effort with the state, and the Coeur d’Alene Tribe also supports the review.