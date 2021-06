These days, we’ve rediscovered the language of spiritual warfare. The warfare metaphor is used whenever the church undergoes a tough season. The culture in North America has turned against the church. The social contract that existed for so long between the church and secular society has now been broken. It won’t be repaired. The culture no longer finds the church useful. For generations, the culture promised to allow the churches to teach what they wanted as long as the church produced good and productive citizens who would raise bright children to work in society’s businesses and institutions. Now, the culture has decided it no longer wants the church to raise its citizens.