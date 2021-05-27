Coming out to play: Sand Scorpions to host Memorial Weekend Off Road Bash Saturday

MOSES LAKE — The games begin Memorial Day weekend, as the Sand Scorpions ORV Group hosts its biggest event in more than a year.

“If you’ve got a 4-by-4 and can reach the event area, it’s free to watch and free to compete,” said Sand Scorpions member Brandon Douglas.

The Memorial Weekend Off Road Bash is from 12-4 p.m. Saturday at the Moses Lake Mud Flats and Sand Dunes on Sand Dune Road with sand drags, a race between two vehicles across a 300-foot strip.

There’s also the big air contest, a competition in four classes: motorcycle, four wheeler, UTV and full-sized vehicles. The winner of each class gets a custom trophy by CB Custom Creations and additional prizes from Dune Star Whips.

Stick around in the evening for a potluck cookout at around 6 p.m.

The sand dunes bring out tens of thousands of people each Memorial Day weekend regardless of events, Douglas said. Having to cancel the bash last year and being one of the only such events in the area, he anticipates a big turnout.

“A 4-by-4 is recommended,” he said. “Minivans don’t do well in the sand.”

Sam Fletcher can be reached via email at sfletcher@columbiabasinherald.com.