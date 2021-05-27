Large lakes and reservoirs are great destinations for Memorial Day weekend
Spring is a great time to fish lakes and reservoirs, and these waters can accommodate lots of anglers. Memorial Day weekend is the kick-off to camping season for many Idahoans, which coincides with one of the best times of year for fishing Idaho’s lakes and reservoirs. Even if you’re not planning to travel for the weekend, there are great fishing opportunities throughout the state ranging from lakes and reservoirs to communities ponds.cdapress.com