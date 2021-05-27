SHORT TAKES: Kris Rowdy, Ron Addison and the Tom Cats, If Birds Could Fly among weekend acts
Where country meets rock ’n’ roll lives the heart and the soul of Kris Rowdy’s sound. Yeah, his music lives up to his name. Hear Rowdy roll when he drops by Midnight Oasis Bar & Grill in Bristol, Tennessee on Friday, May 28. New music in hand, the Grundy native’s show features material hewn from the roots of country to the riotousness of rock. Sometimes it turns to Southern rock; other times it’s hick-hop or twang-driven country.heraldcourier.com