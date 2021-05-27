Cancel
Ephrata, WA

Ephrata man arrested in Tuesday drug bust

By CHARLES H. FEATHERSTONE
Columbia Basin Herald
 7 days ago

EPHRATA — Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Ephrata police officers arrested an Ephrata man Tuesday morning for possession of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and illegal marijuana, according to a social media post from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers and deputies with the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) arrested Eric Carlin Craig, 49, after serving a warrant at 16860 Frey Road NW, just north of Ephrata, following an investigation into drug trafficking in Grant County that began in March.

Carlin is in the Grant County jail for alleged criminal conspiracy, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession with the intent to distribute of 51 grams heroin, 40 grams of methamphetamine, nearly 7 grams of cocaine and over 2 pounds of illegal marijuana, delivery of methamphetamine, and “unlawful use of a building for drug purposes.”

“Detectives also found digital scales, two firearms and ammunition,” the GCSO post said.

The GCSO said the investigation is focusing on the distribution of illegal drugs in Grant County and that additional suspects “are expected to be found.”

According to GCSO Spokesperson Kyle Foreman, the raid took place Tuesday morning at about the same time much of the Ephrata Police Department was dealing with an errant cougar, who wandered into the city, cornered inside a duplex on F Street Southwest.

Charles H. Featherstone can be reached at cfeatherstone@columbiabasinherald.com.

Columbia Basin Herald

