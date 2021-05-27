Cancel
Moses Lake, WA

Temperatures expected to hit high 90s early next week

By CHERYL SCHWEIZER
Posted by 
 7 days ago

MOSES LAKE — Summer is on its way, and if the temperatures are any guide it may arrive as early as Tuesday.

Ken Daniel, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Spokane, said high temperatures in Moses Lake are forecast to reach 97 degrees by Tuesday.

“By Wednesday we could be approaching triple digits for Moses Lake,” he said.

The culprits are a ridge of high pressure building over the region and a flow of warm air from the west, Daniel said.

“It’s going to make a mild start to Memorial Day weekend, and then (temperatures) well above normal early in the week,” he said. “It’s going to be pretty toasty out there.”

While it’s going to get hot, temperatures should be below record-setting levels. Warm temperatures are expected to continue through the rest of next week, he said, but will drop down a little from the high 90s.

Hot weather can cause health problems if people don’t take it seriously, according to the Washington Department of Health. People should drink plenty of liquid if they have to be outside, but avoid sugary drinks, alcohol or caffeine. Pets, too, should have plenty of water if they’re outside.

Neither people nor pets should be left in a parked car. Babies should not be dressed in heavy clothing or wrapped in warm blankets.

Family and friends should check on seniors or people who are ill. Seniors should arrange to have someone check on them frequently.

People should stay inside in an air-conditioned environment, unless they have a high tolerance for heat. Covering windows that get afternoon sun helps keep things cool.

Cheryl Schweizer can be reached via email at cschweizer@columbiabasinherald.com.

Moses Lake, WA
