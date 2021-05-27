Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moses Lake, WA

Wheels up: Moses Lake native aims to jump his way into the record book

By CHARLES H. FEATHERSTONE
Posted by 
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XaQ56_0aCzByhF00

SOAP LAKE — If you look up Alex Harvill on the Guinness World Records website — what used to be known as the Guinness Book of World Records — you will find him. Right there.

On July 6, 2013, in West Richland, Washington, Harvill made a dirt-to-dirt ramp motorcycle jump of 297 feet, 6-and-two-thirds inches.

It’s a record that still stands.

“I’m 28, and I just love dirt bikes,” Harvill said as he stands in the midst of the Soap Lake Sandpits, west of town.

“I’ve been riding since I was 4, but before that, I would ride on the front of my dad’s bike,” he said. “My entire life I’ve ridden dirt bikes and looked up to everyone that races dirt bikes and think of those guys as heroes.”

He’s like Evel Knievel, the Butte, Montana native who spent some time in Moses Lake in the 1960s as he worked to perfect the daredevil motorcycle riding he did so much to popularize.

“Just watching them on TV made them seem almost larger than life,” Harvill said. “I never dreamed of being one of them.”

As Harvill starts suiting up — to prepare to show off a bit of his stunt riding skills — he’s hoping to set another record next month at the Moses Lake Airshow, jumping at least 351 feet from a pre-built ramp onto a dirt ramp. It’s a record currently held by Australian Robbie Madison and set back in 2008.

In fact, Harvill points out, not far from where he is standing, at the now-defunct Soap Lake Speedway, Knievel staged his second jump.

“It’s so awesome that I can follow in his footsteps and have some local ties to him and just live on the daredevil motorcycle legacy of pushing the limits,” he said of Knievel, who died in 2007 at the age of 69.

Harvill has been racing and jumping and pushing those limits professionally for nearly a decade. He said he doesn’t make a living at it — he works a day job at a farm in Othello to pay the bills — but on a good weekend of competition, he can cover his expenses and bring a little home.

And he points to his bike, a battered yellow Suzuki designed for dirt riding and jumping. It’s showing its age, and some of the plastic panels covering hot pipes and moving parts are cracked and held together by zip ties.

Harvill said even this old bike is better than anything Knievel did stunts with in the ’60s and ’70s.

“It’s amazing what he was able to do with the equipment he had. It wasn’t meant to be jumped at all. And he knew that it probably wasn’t going to end well,” he said.

Harvill said he practices just about every day — the Moses Lake Sand Dunes are usable even in the winter — and it takes a great deal of physical coordination and strength to control a bike not just on the ground, but in the air, as well.

“You just squeeze the bike really hard with your legs, with a rocking motion,” he said. “It’s almost like you’re a jockey on a horse. It takes everything to hold on.”

He shows it, too, as he makes a couple of short demonstration jumps in the sandpits, twisting his body just right to make sure the bike will land on both wheels.

Harvill has learned the hard way just how bad landings can get. In Talladega in 2017, he overestimated the length of a jump, took it too fast, and landed hard enough his front tire exploded, sending him flying over his handlebars and shattering one of his heels when he finally hit the ground.

“I hit the ramp and it felt amazing. I just launched right off, and I was like, ‘Wow, just awesome,’” Harvill said. “And then all the sudden I just saw I was going too far. And at that point, there’s nothing you can do.”

He managed to get his rear wheel down first, but when his front tire exploded and sent him flying, he said he came up on his feet after rolling.

“I came out on my feet and it was like, ‘Oh man, I’m okay,’ but then I could feel my foot was broken,” Harvill said. “That was the greatest moment in my career at that point and I totally, totally ruined it.”

Because of the accident, Harvill said he wasn’t sure he was ever going to be able to race again. However, he’s said he’s mostly recovered and started riding motocross again.

In fact, Harvill said he’s been winning.

“My goal is to get a championship,” Harvill said. “It’s been quite a few years since I’ve won.”

“It felt really good,” he grinned.

Charles H. Featherstone can be reached at cfeatherstone@columbiabasinherald.com.

Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
1K+
Followers
162
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Soap Lake, WA
City
West Richland, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
Montana State
Moses Lake, WA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Moses Lake, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evel Knievel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheels Up#Horse#Soap Lake Speedway#Othello#Talladega#Ridden Dirt Bikes#Bike#Races Dirt Bikes#6 And Two Thirds Inches#Motocross#Book#Australian Robbie Madison#Heroes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Washington Stateifiberone.com

DUI driver rolls over guardrail above I-90 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a Yakima man is recovering from some minor injuries after a rollover crash in Moses Lake early Saturday. Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says 50-year-old Gary Wolf was under the influence, which resulted in him driving erratically as he approached the Hiawatha Road overpass above I-90 at around 5:28 a.m.
Grant County, WAColumbia Basin Herald

Get the dirt: Knowing the soil is crucial to gardening

Getting to know the soils in the yard or garden can provide insights into what their physical and chemical makeup is in terms of texture, color and organic content, depth, water holding capacity, and structure. Figuring out and knowing soil types can help us determine what they are capable of growing or are best suited for, how they should be managed to remain sustainable, and what their limitations are to name a few properties.
Wenatchee, WAncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News May 14th, 2021

Good evening and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. Grant Olson will be back with you Monday; I’m Jefferson Robbins, filling in. Before we get to what’s making news, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window:. And now, here a few of the stories we’re following for you...
Moses Lake, WAColumbia Basin Herald

A natural approach: Moses Lake family’s organic garden thrives

MOSES LAKE — Gardeners are often drawn to the pastime from a desire to connect with the natural world around them and get back to their roots in a sense, and sustainable, organic, chemical-free gardening provides an opportunity for gardeners to interact with the environment without leaving as much of a footprint behind in the process.
Moses Lake, WAifiberone.com

Collision Thursday afternoon on SR 17 south of Moses Lake leaves two injured

MOSES LAKE - Two people were hurt in a collision Thursday afternoon on state Route 17, about 6 miles south of Moses Lake. Clinton R. Pettey, a 38-year-old Kennewick man, was heading west on Road 2 Southeast in a 2018 Chevrolet Suburban, at the intersection with SR 17. As he began to make a left turn on onto SR 17, his SUV was struck by a northbound 2015 Ram 1500 pickup truck, according to the state patrol.
Washington StatePosted by
stevenbhow

Fly Fishing Banks Lake in Eastern Washington

I learned to fly fish when I lived in Northern California. On the California Delta it wasn’t uncommon to catch Large Mouth Bass, Crappie, Striped Bass, various species of Catfish, and Shad all on the same day. I like fishing places where multiple species of fish are possible. Banks Lake in Grant County, Washington State, is one of those places.
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
Columbia Basin Herald

Group14 eyes Moses Lake facility

Battery technology startup Group14 Technologies’ recently completed 27,000-square-foot production facility in Woodinville is only the beginning, according to co-founder and CEO Rick Luebbe. “This factory outside Seattle shows that we’re not a science project,” Luebbe said. “We are a legitimate commercial player, and we’re ready to push the envelope in...
Moses Lake, WAWenatchee World

Battery technology company eyes Moses Lake facility

MOSES LAKE — Battery technology startup Group14 Technologies' recently completed 27,000-square-foot production facility in Woodinville is only the beginning, according to co-founder and CEO Rick Luebbe. "This factory outside Seattle shows that we're not a science project," Luebbe said. "We are a legitimate commercial player, and we're ready to push...
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
Columbia Basin Herald

Weekend roundup: Moses Lake softball team sweeps Warden

Taylor Hofheins capped off a late comeback by the Chiefs with a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Chiefs the 5-4 win over the Cougars. Hofheins led Moses Lake from the plate, finishing 2-4 with three RBIs. Kiana Rios finished 2-3 for Warden, while Brianna Martinez finished 2-4. Rios struck out 12 on the mound, surrendering five runs on four hits.
Arizona StateColumbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake senior to bowl for Ottawa University in Arizona

Moses Lake High School senior Matthew Berg will continue his bowling career at the Ottawa University campus in Surprise, Arizona, in the fall. Berg has been bowling with the high school level team sponsored by Lake Bowl in Moses Lake for the past couple of years after first picking up the sport with his older brother, Nick Berg, three years ago.
Moses Lake, WAColumbia Basin Herald

Polo Ridge development set to move to third stage

Schneider Custom Homes LLC is in the application process for Phase 3 of Polo Ridge, the final 11 lots of a residential development extending Polo Ridge Drive between Paxson and Crestview drives in Moses Lake. The final phase will have about six floor plans to choose from, ranging from 1,500...
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
Columbia Basin Herald

Creative thinking: Moses Lake launches downtown revitalization

The idea to transition downtown Moses Lake into a Creative District came last year, said Dollie Boyd, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center manager. An official Creative District designation comes from the Washington State Arts Commission, formed in 1961 by state legislature. Once granted, the commission provides proper designation, signage, resources and, of course, money.