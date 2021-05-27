Cancel
Movers & Shakers

Coeur d'Alene Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerrill Lynch has named Troy Braga as the resident director for the Coeur d’Alene office. Braga has been with Merrill Lynch for more than six years and is a wealth management advisor and senior vice president with the Baldwin-Braga Group. Braga is a certified financial planner (CFP), a certified plan fiduciary advisor (CPFA), and holds a master’s degree in business administration from Washington State University and bachelor’s degrees in finance and human resources management from the University of Idaho.

Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Onward & Upward

Speakers at the Onward & Upward with Grace & Gratitude women's conference left the crowd with a message — to better the world by being themselves. Hosted by the North Idaho Alliance, Soroptimist International, the Women's Council of Realtors, and Hayden Chamber of Commerce, the "Onward & Upward with Grace & Gratitude" conference offered women the opportunity to network and learn from regional leaders Friday.
Coeur D'alene, IDboatingindustry.com

Hagadone Marine Group names new GM

Hagadone Marine Group based out of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho recently announced that Monica Rozier has been appointed as the new General Manager. Monica (pronounced “Mone-icka”) is an award-winning executive leader who has been consistently recognized in her past roles for exceeding sales goals, producing bottom-line results and leading a team with unmatchable passion and drive.