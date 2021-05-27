Movers & Shakers

Merrill Lynch has named Troy Braga as the resident director for the Coeur d’Alene office. Braga has been with Merrill Lynch for more than six years and is a wealth management advisor and senior vice president with the Baldwin-Braga Group. Braga is a certified financial planner (CFP), a certified plan fiduciary advisor (CPFA), and holds a master’s degree in business administration from Washington State University and bachelor’s degrees in finance and human resources management from the University of Idaho.