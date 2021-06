Summer is right around the corner marking the end of another school year. But summer break this year has been disrupted for millions of children and positive alternatives to the streets may be lacking. Many children unable to return to school or full-time child care face long hot summer days ahead without enough to look forward to. The struggle of many families has been exacerbated by the pandemic. Food pantries face long lines across our nation. As of March 2021, 1 in 7 households with children reported they lacked enough to eat. Mercifully, the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program has been extended through the summer months to help alleviate hunger for 30 million children.